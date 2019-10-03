Johnson-Thompson produced the fourth-best first day in heptathlon history on Wednesday, setting personal bests in the 100m hurdles and shot put to lead defending champion Thiam by 96 points with three events remaining.

"To end the day on top is really important," Johnson-Thompson said last night.

"I've still got three events to negotiate but to end the day on top after a not great 200m, I'm happy to be on top."

The Liverpudlian has demons to banish at the World Athletics Championships after four years ago in China, she failed to record a legal long jump but was forced to complete all seven events so she would still be allowed to compete in the individual high jump.

The memory of her effectively being forced to jog an 800m race in a time that was 40 seconds slower than her personal best was one that spurred her on, forcing her to re-evaluate her approach to the sport.

Johnson-Thompson ended up moving to the south of France and changing coach, finishing fifth at her second Worlds in London.

Johnson-Thompson does not often show emotion during competition but was delighted by two opening-day personal bestsGetty Images

The penultimate event - the javelin - is traditionally a weakness of Johnson-Thompson while her rival Thiam excels in the power event.

However, Johnson-Thompson produced her third personal best of the World Championships, throwing 101 centimetres further than she ever has before, to minimise the damage of Thiam's powerful performance.

It means Johnson-Thompson could lose to Thiam by as much as six seconds in the 800m and still be sure of securing a historic world title.