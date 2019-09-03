Team GB are targeting between seven and nine medals next month, with Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir and Katarina Johnson-Thompson the outstanding hopes following on from the success of the past 12 months.

At London 2017, Team GB won six medals, while in Beijing two years earlier, the team went one better - but there is growing belief that as many as nine podium places can be obtained from the event taking place between September 27 and October 6.

Asher-Smith is a triple European champion and IAAF Diamond League runner-up this year over 200m while Johnson-Thompson has medalled at each major championships she has attended since London 2017.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action during day two of the Anniversary GamesGetty Images

British 1500m champion Muir, alongside Zharnel Hughes and Matthew Hudson-Smith won individual European gold last summer to earn their place in the team.

Neil Black, British Athletics Performance director, said: "Given the standard of performances from British athletes this season, and the strength in depth we possess in several events, finalising the team was far from easy and there were some tough decisions to make.

" In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage. "

The team is full of world class athletes who over the past two years since we were the hosts in London have proven that they belong on the global stage.

Laura Muir celebrates gold in the womens 1500m final at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships Getty Images

"We have selected more women than men once again for a major championships and special mention needs to go to Martyn Rooney, who is competing at his eight World Championships, a truly remarkable feat for a great athlete."

In total, 44 athletes return to the world stage having earned selection for London two years ago, including world indoor hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi.

Twenty-four athletes will make a World Championships debut, including European indoor silver medallists Jamie Webb and Tim Duckworth and British champions Ojie Edoburun, Neil Gourley, Harry Coppell and Ben Williams.

Kyle Langford receives the third men’s 800m spot, while Jake Wightman has secured a 1500m place.

Sir Mo Farah is yet to confirm his presence in Doha 2019Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mo Farah is yet to confirm whether he will race as the defending 10,000m champion, but the team does not feature any male athletes in that event at present.

Eilish McColgan and Steph Twell have been named for the 25-lap discipline, with McColgan set to double up in the 5000m where she will be joined by Jessica Judd and Laura Weightman.

BRITISH TEAM SELECTED FOR THE IAAF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS DOHA 2019

MEN

100m: Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

200m: Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif

800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb

1500m: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5000m: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott

3000m steeplechase: Zak Seddon

110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi

400m hurdles: Chris McAlister

Pole vault: Harry Coppell

Triple jump: Ben Williams

Hammer: Nick Miller

Decathlon: Tim Duckworth

Marathon: Callum Hawkins

20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

50km race walk: Cameron Corbishley, Dominic King

4x100m: Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, CJ Ujah

4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif

WOMEN

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams

400m: Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen

800m: Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp

1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

5000m: Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman

10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell

3000m steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt

100m hurdles: Cindy Ofili

400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner

High jump: Morgan Lake

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Shara Proctor

Shot put: Sophie McKinna

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Marathon: Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue

4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip

4x400m: Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams