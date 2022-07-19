Britain's Laura Muir battled to a hard-earned bronze medal in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The 29-year-old produced a season's best to come up with the goods when it mattered and finish in 3:55.28 to take third place behind Kenya's Faith Kipyegon - who won gold in 3:52.96 - and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

The Scot, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, secured Britain's first medal at the World Athletics Championships with a remarkable run in what was a blisteringly-fast race.

"It was all about the medal - I took my time but I am so happy I got it," Muir told BBC Sport.

"This time last year I did not have any global outdoor medals and now I have two. This was the one that was really bugging me.

"After I got the Olympic silver I was like 'this is the year, I am going to get it' and I have. I am so pleased.

"I didn't look at the clock - I was like I am not looking because it won't be good.

"I am not surprised it felt that painful because it was so fast. That was an extra level."

Muir had previously been left frustrated with having finished fifth, fourth and fifth in the previous three World Athletics Championships, but she has now got the medal she was seeking.

