Katarina Johnson-Thompson has revealed she has changed her coach in the lead up to the World Athletics Championships, which begins on Friday.

Johnson-Thompson is the defending heptathlon champion, but has struggled to find good form since recovering from a calf injury, which she suffered at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

She split with her coach Petros Kyprianou in June after relocating to Florida this year. The 29-year-old had previously ended her link with Bertrand Valcin in 2021, who was her coach for five years.

“It just wasn't working for me out there,” Johnson-Thompson told the BBC. "Looking ahead to Paris [2024], I wanted to make these decisions sooner rather than later.

"I made the decision to come back home and move forward without Petros, which is a shame. Ultimately, I have to do what's right for me and I believe this is what it is.

"It ended amicably. That's why I didn't really want to get into it and cause unnecessary headlines."

Johnson-Thompson is yet to return to full fitness, which was underlined when she recorded her third lowest heptathlon score in Gotzis in May.

Olympic champion Nafi Thiam is the favourite for the heptathlon title in Eugene, which runs over two days on Sunday and Monday.

Anouk Vetter from the Netherlands is also a contender for the title, with Johnson-Thompson not setting any expectations for herself.

"Going into Doha [2019], I felt like I was in the best shape of my life, I was consistently putting things together in training and in competition," said Johnson-Thompson.

"I did have confidence in my ability go in there and win, but at the same time I was in the mindset of 'what will be, will be'.

"Whatever score came out, I knew I was in good shape and I was going to put a good score out, but I didn't really care about what medal I took.

"Right now, it's been shifted in the fact I have a new coach. Different points are taking priority right now, I feel like it's definitely a different mindset, but it doesn't mean that I can't get a good score out.

"Success is something that is individual to each person and success for me would be getting a good score out this summer, doing the two championships and being proud of what I've put out. I'm definitely in a different mindset."

