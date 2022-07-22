Dina Asher-Smith delivered a brilliant bronze over 200m at the World Athletics Championships – and then paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother.

Shericka Jackson blew the field apart to lead home a Jamaican one-two ahead of 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Jackson’s time of 21.45s was the second fastest in history and just 0.11s shy of Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record from 1988.

Asher-Smith arrived in Eugene as defending champion but was all smiles at the finish after a hugely challenging year.

The 26-year-old failed to pick up an individual medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer due to a hamstring injury, returning to win bronze in the 4x100m relay, while her grandma died earlier this year.

"She had been ill for some time and was such a bedrock of my family. I used to spend every day at her house as a child," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"For a long time athletics was at the back of my mind, my brain has been everywhere.

"It has been a really tough mental challenge to get through this season."

Elsewhere, Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title emphatically to move third in the all-time rankings.

Lyles broke Michael Johnson’s American record with a 19.31s clocking before ripping his vest open in triumphant celebrations. Only Usain Bolt (19.19s) and Yohan Blake (19.26s) have run faster.

Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton completed an American 1-2-3, with the latter failing to deliver on pre-race hype to make it a two-horse race.

