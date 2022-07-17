Fred Kerley declared it "amazing to be among the greats" after sealing the 100m crown at the World Championships in Eugene.

Kerley edged home by just two hundredths from both Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Brommell, having trailed in the early part of the race.

The result made it an American 1-2-3, just the third time that has ever happened in the event's long history, with the two previous times also being American trios: Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell in Tokyo in 1991, with Lewis having also done it in 1983 alongside Calvin Smith and Emmit King in Helsinki.

"I know this [win] opened up many doors for me," Kerley said.

"The future is bright for me.

"It's amazing to be among the greats, they did it in 1991, we did in 2022.

"This is history, to be part of something that has only happened three times ever just means the world to me."

Sprint legend Usain Bolt led the congratulations for the 27-year-old, who will also compete in the 200m.

The win is Kerley's first individual world title and is made even more remarkable by the fact that the Texas native only switched to the 100m from the 400m at the start of last year.

