Jakob Ingebrigtsen had to settle for silver behind Samuel Tefera in the final of the men’s 1500m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The exciting Norwegian looked good for much of the race, but he could not break away from the chasers and an excellent finishing kick from Tefera secured gold for the Ethiopian in a championship-record time of 3:32.77.

“It is a medal so it is a start, but I am a little disappointed,” Ingebrigtsen told the BBC. “I want the best medal.

“I did not quite have the greatest feeling during the race. I usually feel tired after 600 and then feel better and better, but that did not happen.

“It is a great race and incredible to be able to fight for medals. Next time, I guess.

“I know I am better than this but this time this is what I had.”

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela laid down an early marker for the remainder of the season with a world record of 15.74m to take gold in the triple jump. The mark, which broke her previous indoor best of 15.43m, is the furthest in any setting and eclipses her jump of 15.67m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain’s Marc Scott chased home Ethiopian pair Selemon Barega and Lamecha Girma to claim a brilliant bronze medal in the men’s 3000m.

Ajee Wilson of United States ducked under two minutes to claim gold in the women’s 800m, beating Freweyni Hailu and Hallmah Nakaayi.

