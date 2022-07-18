Athletics

'You can win after 30' - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce jubilant after fifth World Championships gold in 100m

"I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey," said Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after she clinched the gold medal in the women's 100m at the World Championships in Oregon. Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for fourth place behind a Jamaican podium.

00:00:46, 15 minutes ago