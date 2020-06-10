Badminton

Badminton-BWF cancels 2020 European Championships

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 10 (Reuters) - This year's European Badminton Championships have been cancelled due to the unavailability of dates in a revamped calendar following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Wednesday.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled for April 21-26 in Kiev, was postponed after the badminton season was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Badminton Europe and the Ukrainian Badminton Federation will retain the right to host the continental championship next year from April 27-May 2.

Badminton

Badminton-Shuttlers to keep Tokyo ranking points earned before shutdown

27/05/2020 AT 14:30

After holding talks with the tournament organisers, the BWF has also cancelled the Swiss Open as it was no longer feasible to included the event in a packed World Tour programme which resumes in September.

The Swiss Open, a Super 300 event on the World Tour, was due to take place from March 17-22.

The World Tour is set to restart with the Taipei Open from Sept. 1-6, while the season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China has been pushed back a week and will now finish on Dec. 20. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Badminton

Badminton-World Tour to resume with Taipei Open in September, says BWF

22/05/2020 AT 10:48
Badminton

Badminton-2021 World Championships rescheduled to avoid Tokyo clash

01/05/2020 AT 11:20
Related Topics
Badminton
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Badminton

Badminton-Shuttlers to keep Tokyo ranking points earned before shutdown

27/05/2020 AT 14:30
Badminton

Badminton-World Tour to resume with Taipei Open in September, says BWF

22/05/2020 AT 10:48
Badminton

Badminton-2021 World Championships rescheduled to avoid Tokyo clash

01/05/2020 AT 11:20
Badminton

Badminton-BWF moves Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Denmark to October

29/04/2020 AT 08:40

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Badminton

Top 5: Badminton rallies

00:02:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Badminton

Thai badminton player Intanon cleared of doping violation ahead of Rio Olympics

00:01:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

  • Motor Racing

    Le Mans (24h) | 2016

    Best Bits

    Eurosport 112:00-13:50
    Premium
  • Play Icon
    On now
    Cycling

    Tour de France | 2019

    Stage 7, Belfort - Chalon-sur-Soane (230km)

    Eurosport 213:00-14:00
    Premium
    Play Icon
    On now
Previous articleBadminton-Shuttlers to keep Tokyo ranking points earned before shutdown
Next articleHe didn’t smoke and he’s no joke: Catsburg tells it how it is on WTCR Fast Talk presented by