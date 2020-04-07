Badminton-BWF seek clarity on Denmark's ability to host Thomas & Uber Cup Finals

The biennial international tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place from May 16-24, was postponed to August 15-23 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Denmark has been under lockdown since March 11 and restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, would stay in place until at least May 10, while a ban on larger gatherings would remain in place until August.

"There are a number of scenarios to consider but the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remain the top priority," BWF said in a statement.

"BWF and Badminton Denmark, along with tournament organisers... and the local Aarhus government, will continue to work towards a solution and will make a further announcement once more information comes to hand."

The badminton season has been suspended since the All England Open concluded last month and a number of tournaments have either been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic which has brought sport worldwide to a standstill. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)