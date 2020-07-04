Badminton

Badminton-China's Lin Dan announces retirement

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

July 4 (Reuters) - China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan, one of the sport's greatest singles players, announced his retirement on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who won the Olympics singles titles in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games, has won all the sport's major titles, including five world championships' gold medals.

"I've dedicated everything to the sport I love. My family, coaches, team mates and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments," Chinese media quoted Lin Dan as saying in the retirement announcement.

Badminton

Badminton-BWF cancels 2020 European Championships

10/06/2020 AT 11:52

"Now I'm 37 years old, and my physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team mates," Lin added. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Badminton

Badminton-Shuttlers to keep Tokyo ranking points earned before shutdown

27/05/2020 AT 14:30
Badminton

Badminton-World Tour to resume with Taipei Open in September, says BWF

22/05/2020 AT 10:48
Related Topics
Badminton
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On