The two countries join Australia, Taiwan and Thailand in skipping the Oct. 3-11 tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said it was concerned that players could contract COVID-19 during the tournament.

The PBSI also confirmed that its players would not participate in the Denmark Open and Denmark Masters scheduled for in October.

Indonesia have won the men's Thomas Cup a record 13 times and women's Uber Cup thrice.

Thailand announced their withdrawal earlier this week, citing injuries and other COVID-19 related issues.

Replacements for the teams have yet to be announced.

The Thomas and Uber Cup, originally scheduled for May, had been postponed to August due to the pandemic before being moved to the new dates when the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

