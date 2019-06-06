Badminton stars step up prep as Minsk draw announced

The double Commonwealth gold medallists are top seeds in the tournament and face Swiss pair Oliver Schaller and Celine Burkart, Bulgaria's Alex Vlaar and Mariya Mitsova, and Jakub Bitman and Alzbeta Basova from the Czech Republic.

In the same format, third-seeds Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith will be favourites to progress from a group featuring 2015 European Games gold-medallists Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen.

They will also come up against Spanish duo Alberto Zapisco and Lorena Usle, and Valeriy Atrashchenkov and Yelyzaveta Zharka from Ukraine.

Ellis also lines up in the men's doubles alongside Chris Langridge, and the Olympic bronze-medallists face French pair Thom Gicquel and Ronan Labar in a tough opener before battling it out against Ireland's Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds, and Estonia's Kristjan Kaljurand and Raul Kasner.

In the women's doubles, Smith pairs up with Chloe Birch and they are given an immediate opportunity to repeat their stunning Sudirman Cup win over Danes Sara Thygesen and Maiken Fruergaard in their opener.

The unseeded duo also come up against Hungary's Nikoletta Bakoviczki and Daniella Gonda as well as Lithuania's Vytaute Fomkinaite and Gerda Voitechovskaja as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

Birch is one of Great Britain's two women's singles representatives and the No.8 seed lines up against Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet, Portugal's Sonia Goncalves, and Lia Salehar from Serbia.

Kirsty Gilmour is unseeded and will have high hopes of progressing from a group featuring Elisa Wiborg of Norway, Lithuania's Vytaute Fomkinaite, and French hope Marie Batomene.

Toby Plenty makes his multi-sport games debut with GB in the men's singles. The No.8 seed will be confident of success in a group featuring Sweden's Felix Burestedt, Czech Milan Ludik and Artem Pochtarov from Ukraine.

The games run between June 21-30, with badminton getting underway on June 24.

