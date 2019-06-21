Ellis and Langridge looking to challenge on European Games bow

The pair begin their campaign in Group B on Monday after being named in Team GB's eight-person badminton squad which will compete at the Games for the first time.

Unlike four years ago in Baku, badminton players can collect valuable world ranking points for the 2020 Olympic Games at the event, which also acts as the sport's European Championships.

Langridge and Ellis are currently ranked 18th in the world for the men's doubles but head to Belarus as second seeds and are one of the favourites for the title.

After beating Danish number one seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in May's Sudirman Cup, Ellis insists he and Langridge are capable of taking the top prize.

He said: "There is nobody there we can't beat – I can say that with complete confidence.

"There are a handful of pairs who are clearly stronger than the rest of the field who can be a definite banana skin if we're not performing as well as we know we can.

"But we played the number one seeds three or four weeks ago - it was a very tough match, but we beat them.

"There's no reason we can't go there and win it."

Langridge hopes their previous experience at multi-sport events can aid their success in Minsk and recognises the importance of the competition in terms of qualification for next year's Olympics.

"It's always nice to represent Team GB," he said. "It doesn't happen often, and everyone comes together like a family."

"Last time the European Games wasn't a qualifying event for the Olympics, so we didn't send a team, but this time it's quite important for us.

"We've both got a reasonable amount of experience at something like this. Some of our competitors maybe don't - most of them aren't in the Commonwealths, and some of them didn't go to the last Olympics.

"Hopefully we can use that to our advantage."

Ellis added: "There are several tournaments of significance and this is definitely one of them – not just because of its prestige, but for our qualification purposes over the coming months.

"Obviously the Olympics is the goal is sight. Over the next 12 months that is our pure focus and hopefully our experience will help a lot."

