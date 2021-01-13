Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge picked up where they left off by cruising through to the second round of the YONEX Thailand Open.

Ellis and Langridge beat Thai pairing Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit 21-13, 21-10 on the opening day in the Bangkok bubble.

The Olympic bronze medallists showed signs of the form that saw them win the Denmark Open in October, particularly impressive given Langridge has been suffering with injury.

"Chris has been injured on and off for four to six weeks, so we have had our issues with training together," Ellis said.

"Chris and I have a habit of playing our best in these positions, because expectation has been taken away from us and you just start afresh and sometimes play your best badminton like that.

"The pressure is off us, and not just because of Chris being injured. Other than Denmark, when we played well, there haven't been any matches. We just don't know where we are at right now."

The English duo leapt into a 7-0 lead in the first game, going into the interval 11-1 ahead. They were pegged back soon after but needed little more than 15 minutes to take the opening rubber.

Excellent serving and attacking play from Ellis helped establish a 11-7 lead and close the game out in just over half an hour.

They will face either New Zealand's Oliver Leydon-Davis and Abhinav Manota or German duo Daniel Hess and Jones Ralfy Jansen in the second round.

It was a fine first day for the English contingent as Ben Lane and Sean Vendy avenged their Denmark Open semi-final defeat to dump out Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozanov.

The Russians claimed the first rubber 21-17 but the world No. 32 pair rallied to take the next two 21-19, 21-17 to prevail in a see-saw contest.

It was Lane and Vendy's first win at Super 1000 level since the 2019 All England Championships, and they go forward to face Indonesians V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan.

Ellis also progressed with Lauren Smith in the mixed doubles, beating Germany's Jones Ralfy Jansen and Kilasu Ostermeyer 21-13, 21-13.

