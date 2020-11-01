Kirsty Gilmour delivered a stunning performance to topple home favourite Yvonne Li and win just her second Super 100 tournament at the SaarLorLux Open in Germany.

Scotland's Gilmour, ranked No.25 on the BWF World Tour, had beaten reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin in straight games in Saturday's semi-final and went on to replicate her heroics in the final against Germany's Li.

Badminton Gilmour stuns Marin in straight games YESTERDAY AT 17:40

Gilmour, 27, required just 34 minutes to breeze past her opponent in Saarbrucken as she conceded 27 points across the two games.

The in-form Scot took the first game 21-10 and while Li, No.44 on the World Tour, produced a second game rally, a 21-17 triumph was enough to hand Gilmour her first Super 100 title since the 2018 Scottish Open.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist has enjoyed a week to remember on the France-Germany border, navigating her way past Line Christophersen, Linda Zetchiri and Lianne Tan to book a last-four date with BWF World Tour No.1 Marin.

And she needed just three-quarters of an hour to beat the Spanish star before finishing the job in style against Li, 22, on Sunday.

Gilmour has claimed a pair of runners-up finishes in Super 100 events since beating Line Kjaersfeldt in the Scottish Open final, falling at the final hurdle of the Orleans Masters and Russian Open in three games in 2019.

But she got back to winning ways in Germany as a brilliant week of badminton emphatically kick-started her season.

Badminton Badminton-NZ cancels world juniors as COVID lays waste to planning 22/10/2020 AT 05:39