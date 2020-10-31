Kirsty Gilmour claimed one of the biggest wins of her career by shocking reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semi-finals of the SaarLorLux Open.

The Scot came from 9-7 and 7-4 down to beat BWF World Tour No.1 and Rio 2016 gold medallist Marin 22-20, 21-14 in 45 minutes.

It was the Spaniard's first defeat to a European player since October 2018 and first to Gilmour since the Spanish Open in 2014.

The world No.27 has been in excellent form at the Super 100 event in Saarbrucken, Germany, beating seventh seed Lianne Tan in three games in the quarter-finals.

Gilmour's only Super 100 tournament win came on home soil at the 2018 Scottish Open and she will face German sixth seed Yvonne Li in Sunday's final.

The 27-year-old twice finished second at Super 100 events in 2019 at the Russian Open and Orleans Masters.

Gilmour is the only British representative remaining after fellow Scots Eleanor Oâ€™Donnell and Sarah Sidebottom were beaten in the women's doubles quarter-finals and Alex Dunn and Adam Hall fell in the last eight of the men's doubles.

