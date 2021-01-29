Ben Lane and Sean Vendy continued their sensational run by sealing a spot in the final four on BWF World Tour Finals debut.

The English pair sailed past Indonesian fourth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in straight games to make it three wins from three in Group A.

They will now face South Korea's Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae in the semi-finals.

"It's amazing," said Vendy.

"We've made our mark at a Challenge level, so it's about stepping it up now. A lot of players get stuck in the bottom tier tournaments and never push up to the top.

"That's the transition we're going through at the moment, trying to make our mark at a world level."

That came at the expense of compatriots Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, beaten in all three of their group games.

The Olympic bronze medallists ended their campaign with a 21-17, 21-13 defeat to South Korea's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin.

Lane and Vendy, ranked No.7 in the world, have found the form of their lives in the Bangkok bubble.

They qualified for the season-ending showpiece, bringing together the top eight in each discipline, by reaching the quarter-finals of the Super 1000 Thailand Open last week.

