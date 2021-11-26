International stars Kim Gi Sung and Kim Sa Rang made it safely through men's doubles qualifying on day one of the 2021 Scottish Open.

The former world number two pair and double World Championships' bronze medallists were given a walkover in the first round after their opponents withdrew.

But they were tested in the next qualifying stage by Scotland's own Thomas Bethell and Callum Grange, although the experienced South Koreans eventually made It through 21-10, 21-9.

They will now take their place in the last 32 of the competition at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, where they take on Spaniards Joan Monroy and Carlos Piris tomorrow.

In the men's singles highly rated Brazilian and Pan American Games champion Ygor Coelho made the perfect start to his campaign late in the day.

The second seed, who was runner up at the last tournament in Glasgow two years ago, got past Spain's Luis Enrique Penalver after a tough opening set, prevailing 23-21, 21-18.

"This is one of my favourite tournaments so it is great to be back," said Coelho after his win.

"The people here are so friendly and it is a great venue. I just missed out (on becoming champion) last time, so it would be great to have another good performance.

"Since the Olympics I have been losing in the first round quite often. I have been nervous with my starts, so it is a great feeling to get through."

Also in the men's singles, English third seed Toby Penty made a strong start by seeing off Kiran George of India.

Both he and Coelho's chances of lifting the trophy on Sunday were boosted yesterday when top seed Kevin Cordon withdrew from the tournament, leaving them as the top ranked players left in the draw.

But Penty, 29, was given a tough ride by his first round opponent, particularly in a see-saw first game which he eventually edged after being pushed to the limited.

The 2017 champion then wrapped it up with a more comfortable second game, booking a place in the next round with 24-22, 21-17 victory.

"I feel like you can always take a big breath after winning a first game like that," said Penty.

"To come on top of those moments are big. That was the most important part of the match, those last few points of that first set.

"I knew today would be a much different challenge to the last time I faced him (George) as he was a junior then back in 2017.

"I prepared for a tough match and got one, so I am very happy to get through to the next round."

He will be joined by fellow seed Lee Dong Keun.

The South Korean, who was ranked as highly as 16th five years ago, managed to get past Denmark's Kim Bruun in an epic first round encounter.

In the end the sixth seed prevailed, 14-21, 22-20, 21-12, winning five consecutive points to pull away in the decider.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles qualification, American Francesca Corbett managed to make it in the main draw after two excellent wins, first over England's Estelle Van Leeuwen.

This was followed up with a surprise success over Denmark's Josefine Jensen which ended, 21-17, 21-17.

Over in the women's doubles qualification stage, the English team of Abigail Harris and Hope Warner earned a place in the main draw after a 21-17, 19-21, 21-11 win over France's Tea Margueritte and Anna Tatranova.

They will be joined by Malaysia's Anna Ching Yik Cheong and former Scottish Open champion from 2016, Teoh Mei Xing.

The duo managed to secure a relatively comfortable win over Americans Katelin Ngo and Esther Shi which ended, 21-9, 21-12.

The Scottish Open Badminton Championships is being staged at the Emirates Arena by Badminton Scotland with support from Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, Event Scotland and Yonex. Full results are at www.tournamentsoftware.com, and tickets are on sale at https://www.badmintonscotland.org.uk/tickets/

