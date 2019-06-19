Victory in Spain gives badminton duo new lease of life

The victory in Madrid came three years after the national champions won the title for the first time and secured their sixth title together on the European circuit.

Lane and Pugh's 21-13 24-26 21-18 win over Denmark's Mathias Bay-Smidt and Rikke Soby Hansen in the mixed doubles final has seen them move up to 28th in the world rankings and instilled faith that the pair are on the right track. Meanwhile Toby Penty lost out in straight sets to 18-year-old Thai sensation and reigning world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. "We get a lot of confidence when we play a lot of matches in general let alone going into tournaments and winning them," said 22-year-old Pugh. "Winning in Poland a few weeks back and then winning here has given us a lot of confidence in our game and that we are on the right path."

Lane added: "We are really happy. Myself and Jess played the Spanish International in 2016 and we won the title then as well so it has been a good tournament for us. Plus the weather is always nice."

Sportsbeat 2019