Baseball / Softball

Tokyo 2020 Olympic feature - Japan topple the champions to win softball gold at Beijing 2008

Relive the softball tournament from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Japan toppled the giants to end up winning the gold medal. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing from what should be an excellent games.

00:05:16, 4 hours ago