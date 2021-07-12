Tokyo-bound Team Israel opened their Olympics Baseball warm-up matches with a comfortable victory over the New York Fire Department on Coney Island yesterday.

A 12-3 triumph at Maimonides Park made it the perfect start for Team Israel ahead of a string of pre-Tokyo exhibition matches.

The side face the New York Boulders in Rockland County today, before finishing their series of preparation matches in Long Island against the New York Police Department on July 20th.

Israel will be one of six nations competing at the Yokohama Stadium in Tokyo, as Baseball returns to the Olympics for the first time since Beijing in 2008.

South Korea took home the gold that year, and they join Israel, Japan, Mexico, the United States, and the Dominican Republic in competition this month.

Despite being reintroduced for the delayed 2020 Olympics, Baseball will not feature in Paris in 2024, and it remains to be seen whether it will return when Los Angeles hosts in 2028.

General manager Peter Kurz will be permitted to make injury-inflicted changes until the technical meeting in Tokyo on July 27th.

Team Israel face defending gold medallists South Korea in their Group B opening fixture at the Yokohama Stadium on July 29th, before taking on the United States at the same venue two days later.

Results of the round-robin determine the placements for a double-elimination bracket, wherein teams will face their positional equal in the other group.

