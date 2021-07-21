After a 12-month cancellation and fraught few weeks, Tokyo 2020 required a feel-good moment and it was provided one as host nation Japan kicked off the Games with victory over Australia in softball.

As is normal, the Games got underway before the opening ceremony on Friday - and it was softball which brought the curtain up.

Japan went into the game as overwhelming favourites, and did not disappoint as Yukiko Ueno guided her side to a convincing 8-1 win.

Softball was back in the Olympics after a 13-year hiatus. Ueno was back for another shot at the age of 38. She did not disappoint, as she threw a number of strong innings - including seven strikeouts - and Japan sealed the win by the Mercy rule after moving seven clear in the fifth.

"All I felt was excitement before the game," Ueno . "Early on I was trying to not get ahead of myself and became too picky.

So from the second inning on I just let go and stayed aggressive, relying on what I know.

"I just want to make sure I give these Games everything I have to offer, to the very last drop.

"I was determined to grind today. There was no other way for me, being in Fukushima."

The one downside was the lack of fans in the stadium, but Japan did not falter and will look to follow up the win when they face Mexico on Thursday, while Australia will look to regroup against Italy.

