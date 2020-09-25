Betts, acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, becomes the first member of the Dodgers to top the list since rankings began in 2010.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was second and Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper third in the rankings based on the sale of jerseys from MLBShop.com since the opening day of the COVID-19-hit season that saw the schedule cut from 182 to 60 games.

Fourth and fifth spots on the list were occupied by a pair of 21-year-olds, Dominican-born rising stars San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

Joining Betts in the top 10 were Dodgers team mates Cody Bellinger in sixth and pitcher Clayton Kershaw ninth. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

