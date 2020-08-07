Baseball

Baseball-Cardinals game postponed after another player tests positive

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The St.

Louis Cardinals have had another player test positive for COVID-19 and as a result their series-opening game against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday has been postponed, Major League Baseball said.

The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests and had previously said their travelling party had returned 13 positive tests, including seven from players.

St. Louis have now had nine games postponed in a 60-game season that began two weeks ago and MLB said in a statement the decision to postpone Friday's game was to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

