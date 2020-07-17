Baseball confirms six new positive COVID-19 tests

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association confirmed six new positive COVID-19 tests this week, including five players and one staff member.

That raises the total number of positive tests to 93 individuals (80 players,

13 staff members) since intake screening began on June 27.

According to a joint report released Friday by the league and the union, the

past week included a five-day period with zero new positive tests reported.

This week's six positive samples were out of 10,548 tests, a positivity rate

of 0.057 percent.

Opening Day is scheduled for July 23 with two games. The defending World

Series champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees and the Los

Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

