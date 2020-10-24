The favored Dodgers wasted no time getting on the board when third baseman Justin Turner rifled a solo home run over the left field fence in the first inning.

The Dodgers, playing as the "away" team for the first time in a series being held at Globe Life Field in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scored two more runs when Max Muncy singled in the third to push the lead to 3-0.

The Dodgers plated another run in the fourth on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Barnes before Mookie Betts brought Joc Pederson home on a single to center for 5-0.

Buehler was sharp from the outset and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before giving up a double to Manuel Margot, who scored on a double by Willy Adames for 5-1.

But the Dodgers got the run back in the sixth on a solo shot by catcher Barnes, who also anchored an outstanding defensive effort by the team.

One bright spot for the Rays was a home run in the bottom of the ninth by rookie Randy Arozarena, who had just one hit in the first two games.

With his two-out blast to left, the 25-year-old rookie from Cuba tied the all-time postseason home run record at eight.

The Rays will hope to build on that momentum when the series continues with Game 4 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by William Mallard)

