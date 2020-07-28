Baseball-Four more Marlins players test positive for COVID-19 - reports

July 28 (Reuters) - Four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the Major League Baseball club to 17 over the last five days, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The Marlins, who opened their season last Friday with a three-game series in Philadelphia, previously had 11 players and two coaches test positive for the virus. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Jon Boyle)

