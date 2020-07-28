Baseball

Baseball-Four more Marlins players test positive for COVID-19 - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

July 28 (Reuters) - Four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the Major League Baseball club to 17 over the last five days, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The Marlins, who opened their season last Friday with a three-game series in Philadelphia, previously had 11 players and two coaches test positive for the virus. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Baseball

Baseball-Phillies game postponed as players await COVID-19 tests results

43 MINUTES AGO
Baseball

Players, managers, sports industry figures react to positive COVID-19 tests in Major League Baseball

16 HOURS AGO
Baseball

Players, executives, industry figures react to positive COVID-19 tests in Major League Baseball

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On