Baseball Hall of Fame reopens

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum reopened on Friday after being closed for three-plus months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The famous landmark located in Cooperstown, N.Y., was allowed to reopen as its

region -- known as the Mohawk Valley -- entered Phase Four of the state's

reopening plan.

The Hall of Fame's website indicated that all staff members and guests are

required to wear masks. Social distancing of 6 feet will also be expected, and

the Hall is limiting the museum capacity to ensure the regulation is followed.

Also, more than 25 hand-sanitizing stations are available within the museum.

The Grandstand Theater will remain closed. The library and bookstore are also

among the parts of the museum that are closed, though people making research

appointments at least one week in advance are allowed to use the library.

The Hall of Fame was closed on March 15 due to the pandemic. A month later,

the annual induction ceremonies slated for July 26 were postponed until next

year.

Former players Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker and the late Marvin

Miller (a former players association leader) of the 2020 class are now

scheduled to be inducted on July 25, 2021, along with the yet-to-be-determined

2021 Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame opened in June 1939.

--Field Level Media

