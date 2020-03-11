Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielder/first baseman, will serve as

the Colorado Avalanche's honorary emergency goalie for Sunday's game versus

the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche announced the news regarding the 53-year-old Walker, who

harbored dreams of becoming a professional goaltender while growing up in

Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

The NHL elected not to alter its emergency backup goaltending protocol at its

recent meetings in Boca Raton, Fla. The topic was brought to light after

Zamboni driver David Ayres, 42, made headlines last month after serving as an

emergency goaltender in Carolina's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Walker's hockey aspirations ended after he failed to make the cut with the

Western Hockey League's Regina Pats. He shifted gears soon after and signed

with the Montreal Expos as an undrafted free agent in 1984.

Walker batted .313 with 383 homers and 1,311 RBIs in 17 seasons with the Expos

(1989-94), Rockies (1995-2004) and St. Louis Cardinals (2004-05). He won three

National League batting titles in a four-season span with the Rockies from

1998-2001.

Walker is the second Canadian player selected to the National Baseball Hall of

Fame. Pitcher Ferguson Jenkins was the first in 1991.

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and Walker will be enshrined in

Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26.

