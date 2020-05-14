Baseball

Baseball-'I'm not playing unless I get mine' - Snell balks at pay cut

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

By Rory Carroll

May 14 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell is unwilling to put his physical and financial health in jeopardy to take the mound in a shortened season that would likely include a steep pay cut, he said on Thursday.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the players union are this week trying to hammer out an agreement for the coronavirus-delayed season to start in early July.

Baseball

Baseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

YESTERDAY AT 18:18

But the proposal offered by owners reportedly includes a 50-50 split of revenues between the league and the players, which would diminish player salaries during a season that would consist of 82 games instead of the usual 162.

Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, said that was a non-starter.

"I'm not splitting no revenue, I want all mine," he said on livestreaming platform Twitch.

"You're all going to be like, 'Play for the love of the game. What's wrong with you? Money should not be a thing'," he said, echoing a sentiment shared by sports columnists this week.

"Bro I'm risking my life. What do you mean it shouldn't be a thing? It 100% should be a thing."

Snell, 27, last year signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rays that included a $3 million signing bonus.

"If I'm going to play, I should be getting the money I signed to be getting paid," he said.

"I should not be getting paid half of what I'm getting paid because the season is cut in half, on top of a 33% cut to the half that's already there.

"So I'm really getting 25% and on top of that, it's getting taxed," he said.

"I'm not playing unless I get mine, okay? That's just the way it is for me."

The lefty said he is also concerned about any lasting damage that could come from contracting the novel coronavirus, which has killed almost 84,000 people in the United States.

MLB is readying a detailed, 80-page safety proposal that includes guidelines for testing and protocols in case players or staff test positive for the virus to present to the players.

"What if I get the 'rona?" he said. "That damage that was done to my body, that's going to be there forever. I love baseball to death, but it's just not worth it."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond)

Baseball

Baseball-MLB owners to present proposal to start season

11/05/2020 AT 21:29
Baseball

Reports: 2021 World Baseball Classic canceled

11/05/2020 AT 19:00
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Baseball

Baseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

YESTERDAY AT 18:18
Baseball

Baseball-MLB owners to present proposal to start season

11/05/2020 AT 21:29
Baseball

Reports: 2021 World Baseball Classic canceled

11/05/2020 AT 19:00
Baseball

Japanese baseball targets June return

11/05/2020 AT 15:25

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Baseball

Red Sox World Series trophy damaged by beer can

00:00:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cubs celebrate historic championship

00:01:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Miami baseball star Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in system during fatal crash

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona reacts to World Series game 3

00:00:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Keita Balde Diao blocked from Senegal duty after email gaffe

14/11/2018 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
International friendlies

Portugal hold Croatia as Pepe marks 100th cap with equaliser

06/09/2018 AT 15:18
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBaseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report
Next articleFour Sampdoria players who tested positive for coronavirus now negative-club