Baseball

Baseball-Japanese baseball returns to field after COVID-19 delay

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

By Jack Tarrant

YOKOHAMA, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's top baseball players got their first taste of competitive action on Tuesday, more than 10 weeks after the scheduled start of the season, as warm-up matches were held across the country.

Nippon Professional Baseball will stage its first competitive matches on June 19, albeit in empty stadiums, as the Japanese government lifts coronavirus restrictions that delayed the season from its March 20 start.

Baseball

Baseball-Beer company bashes Astros with new brew

29/05/2020 AT 01:31

All 12 teams were due to hold practice games on Tuesday, including the reigning Japan Series champions, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, and last year's Central League champions Yomiuri Giants.

This season's schedule, which has been reduced to 120 games, has been devised to limit the amount teams need to travel in hopes of reducing the risk of infection.

Yokohama DeNA BayStars held their first game against Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in an empty stadium with only limited media and officials allowed to attend.

Everyone entering Yokohama Stadium had their temperature taken and were required to answer questions about their health.

None of the players wore masks but all members of both teams' coaching and support staff did.

BayStars manager Alex Ramirez said that despite playing in an empty stadium and suffering from a delayed start to the season his players needed to just focus on what they can control.

"I just want the guys to go out there and play and do the best they can do," Venezuelan-born Ramirez told reporters before the game.

"Just stay in control of themselves and then we will see what happens. I am not expecting too much from them."

On Monday, several J.League soccer clubs held their first full-team practice since the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of play in late February.

The J.League is set to begin on July 4. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; editing by Richard Pullin)

Baseball

Japanese baseball season to start June 19

25/05/2020 AT 16:13
Baseball

No joy in Chicago's Wrigleyville as pandemic shuts down baseball

24/05/2020 AT 10:00
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Baseball

Baseball-Beer company bashes Astros with new brew

29/05/2020 AT 01:31
Baseball

Japanese baseball season to start June 19

25/05/2020 AT 16:13
Baseball

No joy in Chicago's Wrigleyville as pandemic shuts down baseball

24/05/2020 AT 10:00
Baseball

Baseball-Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

24/05/2020 AT 00:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Baseball

Red Sox World Series trophy damaged by beer can

00:00:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cubs celebrate historic championship

00:01:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Miami baseball star Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in system during fatal crash

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona reacts to World Series game 3

00:00:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

YESTERDAY AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

YESTERDAY AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBaseball-Beer company bashes Astros with new brew
Next article'I want to be like Terry Griffiths' Trump sports classic green baize barnet on winning return