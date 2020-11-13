Ng worked as an executive in the MLB Commissioner's Office since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations and previously served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals," Ng said in a statement.

Baseball Baseball-MLB won't punish Dodgers' Turner for returning to field 06/11/2020 AT 21:02

"My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."

Ng, who first broke into MLB as an intern, has a previous connection to Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter, as she was with the Yankees organisation during his playing days.

"We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," said Jeter. "Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Baseball Baseball-Red Sox to bring back Cora as manager - reports 06/11/2020 AT 18:21