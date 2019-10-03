Baseball-Mets ditch manager Callaway despite winning season

The Mets announced the news on Thursday, following a season in which the team posted an 86-76 record and missed the playoffs.

"A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time," said general manager Brodie Van Wagenen."

Callaway had a 163-161 record with the Mets, after going 77-85 in 2018.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)