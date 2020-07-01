Baseball-Mexican League cancels season over coronavirus concerns

July 1 (Reuters) - The Mexican Baseball League on Wednesday announced it had cancelled its season for the first time in 95 years over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The league said the "difficult decision" came following discussions between the 16 team owners and government officials over whether the 2020 season could be played safely.

The season had been scheduled to begin on Aug. 7.

The league said the owners have agreed to provide financial support to the players and umpires, adding that it would use the break to invest in technological upgrades and invest in television infrastructure.

Mexico City Marathon 2020 organisers announced the cancellation of the event scheduled for Aug. 30 over concerns about the pandemic, which has killed nearly 30,000 people in the country. (Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)

