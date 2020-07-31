Baseball

Baseball-MLB postpones Cardinals game after positive tests - report

July 31 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball has postponed Friday's game between the St.

Louis Cardinals and host Milwaukee Brewers after multiple members of the visiting team tested positive for COVID-19, according to an ESPN report.

The game, which was scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET (1840 GMT), is the latest impacted by COVID-19 and follows an outbreak of the virus with the Miami Marlins that resulted in an entire week's worth of their games postponed as a result. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

