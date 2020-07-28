Baseball

Baseball-MLB postpones Marlins games through Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreak

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

July 28 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball on Tuesday postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, it said in a statement.

Seventeen members of the organization have tested positive over the last five days, according to multiple reports. The league had already postponed on Monday two of the team's games due to the initial rash of positive test results.

"Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the league said in a statement. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis)

Baseball

Baseball-Nationals players vote against Miami games this week - report

3 HOURS AGO
Baseball

Baseball-Four more Marlins players test positive for COVID-19 - reports

6 HOURS AGO
Baseball

Baseball-Phillies game postponed as players await COVID-19 tests results

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On