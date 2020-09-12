The two teams had lined up for the national anthem ahead of Friday night's game but neither took to the field, following which the Padres announced that the game had been postponed.

"Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Giants' organization, tonight's and tomorrow's scheduled games have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing," MLB said in a statement.

Baseball Baseball-MLB postpones two Mariners-A's games after positive COVID-19 test 31/08/2020 AT 20:13

The league said it would provide updates as and when necessary.

The Padres and the Giants are scheduled to face each other at Oracle Park from Sept. 25-27 in their final series of the season. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Baseball 'It shows the hate in people's heart' - Mets' Smith breaks down in tears 27/08/2020 AT 15:16