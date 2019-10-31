Baseball-Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title

For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

It also marked the first time in any American professional sport where the road team went 7-0 in a best-of-seven games series. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)