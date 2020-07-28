Baseball

Baseball-Phillies game postponed as players await COVID-19 tests results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

July 28 (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Phillies game against the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday has been postponed as some members of the home team await COVID-19 tests results following their weekend series versus the Miami Marlins, a source told Reuters.

The decision to postpone the second Phillies game in as many days follows their three-game season-opening series versus Miami, who have had a number of players test positive for the virus. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Jon Boyle)

