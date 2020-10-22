Lowe, the team's best hitter during the regular season but who has struggled during the postseason, broke out of his slump with a solo shot in the first inning before adding a two-run blast in the fifth to extend the Rays lead to 5-0.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell neutralized the Dodgers lineup, not giving up a hit until Chris Taylor smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that trimmed the Rays lead to 5-2.

Each team added a run in the sixth and the Dodgers closed the gap to 6-4 on Corey Seager's home run in the next inning but the Rays bullpen closed out the game to even up the best-of-seven series ahead of Game Three on Friday.

The World Series comes at the end of a truncated, 60-game regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played entirely at the new $1.1 billion Globe Life Field in Texas with a limited number of fans in attendance.

