Baseball-Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S.

professional sports may be on hold during the pandemic, but anybody with $1,500 can rent a minor league baseball stadium in Florida on Airbnb to create their own experience.

The waterfront home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a team co-owned by two-time Masters golf champion Bubba Watson, has been mostly empty after coronavirus lockdowns forced Minor League Baseball to suspend its season, which had been due to begin in April.

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

6 HOURS AGO

This is the first time a professional U.S. sports stadium has been listed on the lodging website, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ad by the Wahoos, a minor league affiliate of MLB's Minnesota Twins.

"Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field!"

Would-be renters are urged to imagine "living your sports dream," which recalls "Field of Dreams," the 1989 Oscar-winning baseball fantasy movie starring Kevin Costner.

Up to 10 guests can stay in one bedroom with three bathrooms.

Since the season was put on hold, the Blue Wahoos have used their stadium to set up a Watson-designed disc golf course on the field for fans. Next week it will host a movie and fireworks night during which guests can sit on the field.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Richard Chang)

Baseball-Former All-Star and World Series-winning GM Watson dies aged 74

15/05/2020 AT 08:38
Former baseball All-Star, GM Watson dies at 74

15/05/2020 AT 05:10
