Baseball-Tropical storm Laura forces MLB schedule changes

Aug 24 (Reuters) - If COVID-19 was not playing enough havoc with Major League Baseball's schedule, Tropical Storm Laura provided another headache on Monday as it forced the Houston Astros to move up a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB said Thursday's game at Houston's Minute Maid Park would be played on Tuesday as part of doubleheader while Wednesday's contest scheduled for an evening start would be played earlier in the day due to the potential impact of the storm.

Laura was heading toward the Gulf of Mexico on Monday at 20 miles per hour (31 kilometers per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

By Tuesday, it was expected to have reached hurricane strength and by Wednesday stronger still when it could be a Category 2 or 3. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto)

