Baseball

Baseball-Yankees' pitcher Tanaka struck in head by line drive

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

July 4 (Reuters) - New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is alert and is able to walk unaided after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of team mate Giancarlo Stanton, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

In a terrifying scene during his team's first official workout since returning from the COVID-19 layoff, the right-handed Japanese pitcher immediately dropped to the ground where he remained for several minutes.

Trainers and team mates rushed to the mound where Tanaka, 31, was tended to. He was then helped to his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of trainers.

Baseball

Baseball-Cleveland Indians to consider changing franchise's nickname

20 HOURS AGO

Tanaka, who was facing his third batter of the day in the simulated game, was responsive after the incident but was being sent to hospital for further evaluation and testing, the Yankees said in a statement.

After the incident a protective screen was placed in front of the mound.

Tanaka became the fifth highest paid MLB pitcher when the prized free agent signed with New York in 2014 following a dominant career with Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

In 2019, Tanaka finished the season with a record of 11-9 in 31 starts with an earned run average of 4.45. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Baseball

MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19

A DAY AGO
Baseball

Baseball-MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On