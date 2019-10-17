Girardi steps down as USA Baseball manager

The 55-year-old Girardi has interviewed with the Chicago Cubs and is a

candidate for openings with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Girardi compiled a 988-794 (.554) record managing the New York Yankees for 10

seasons (2008-17) and the Florida Marlins for one season (2006). He led the

Yankees to a World Series championship in 2009.

Scott Brosius is replacing Girardi as manager of USA Baseball and will take

over Team USA's preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Training

begins in Arizona next week and qualifier games begin next month in Mexico.

Brosius, 53, had been Girardi's bench coach with the national team. He was an

All-Star third baseman and won three World Series rings with the Yankees in

his 11-year playing career.

--Field Level Media