Japanese baseball targets June return

Professional baseball might resume next month in Japan.

No date, however, has been set during the country's coronavirus-related state

of emergency, which remains in effect until May 31.

Commissioner Atsushi Saito said Monday none of the league's 12 teams "can make

preparations by setting a specific opening day."

Baseball BASEBALL-S.Korea season openers score with MLB-craving Americans 06/05/2020 AT 09:24

The idea for a return is to play games without fans, at least initially. But

the start of the season has been delayed twice since the scheduled start date

of March 20.

Saito said the July All-Star Game would be canceled for the first time in the

history of the league.

Major League Baseball is considering the possibility of resuming spring

training in June, but St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said

next month is not a certainty and that only one positive COVID-19 test could

implode such plans.

"You have to prioritize everybody's health in that type of discussion,"

Mozeliak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "That's always going to be the

quick balance of getting going too soon, versus waiting for that appropriate

time."

--Field Level Media

Baseball Baseball-Virus easing, Taiwan to allow fans back to stadiums this week 06/05/2020 AT 07:38