Krall, 42, takes over the duties previously performed by Dick Williams, who

resigned on Oct. 7.

"We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations,"

Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a news release. "His hands-on approach as

General Manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top

position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that

happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams."

Krall spent 15 years working alongside Williams, including the last three

seasons as general manager.

Krall is involved in all aspects of the Reds' day-to-day operations, including

administration, arbitration, contract negotiations, rules and waivers

compliance and player acquisitions while also overseeing the scouting,

analytics and player development departments.

The 2021 season will be his 19th in the organization.

Krall was hired by the Reds in 2003 to oversee the team's advance scouting

preparation. In 2008, he was promoted to assistant director of baseball

operations, a position he held until 2013, when he was promoted to director of

baseball operations. In 2014, he became senior director of baseball operations

and served in that capacity until he was promoted to assistant GM in November

2015.

Cincinnati finished 31-29 in 2020 and lost to the Atlanta Braves in the

National League wild-card series, the Reds' first postseason appearance since

2013.

--Field Level Media

