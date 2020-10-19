Krall, 42, takes over the duties previously performed by Dick Williams, who
resigned on Oct. 7.
"We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations,"
Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a news release. "His hands-on approach as
General Manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top
position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that
happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams."
Krall spent 15 years working alongside Williams, including the last three
seasons as general manager.
Krall is involved in all aspects of the Reds' day-to-day operations, including
administration, arbitration, contract negotiations, rules and waivers
compliance and player acquisitions while also overseeing the scouting,
analytics and player development departments.
The 2021 season will be his 19th in the organization.
Krall was hired by the Reds in 2003 to oversee the team's advance scouting
preparation. In 2008, he was promoted to assistant director of baseball
operations, a position he held until 2013, when he was promoted to director of
baseball operations. In 2014, he became senior director of baseball operations
and served in that capacity until he was promoted to assistant GM in November
2015.
Cincinnati finished 31-29 in 2020 and lost to the Atlanta Braves in the
National League wild-card series, the Reds' first postseason appearance since
2013.
