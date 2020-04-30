Minor League Baseball denies report that season is canceled

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) denied a report Wednesday that the 2020 season will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement added, "No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to

begin the 2020 season."

The response was a follow-up to a series of tweets and a story by Joe E. Doyle

of LookoutLanding.com, a blog about the Seattle Mariners hosted by SB Nation.

Baseball Baseball-Hall of Fame postpones July induction ceremony a year due to COVID-19 3 HOURS AGO

Doyle first tweeted, "BREAKING: Multiple agents receiving messaging today that

there will NOT be a minor league season, rather, an MLB expanded roster and a

developmental league playing out of (spring training) facilities."

After other journalists disputed the report, Doyle tweeted, "I stand by my

sources and this story completely. I was contacted independently by an agency

representing four minor leaguers at advanced levels. I did not go seeking this

information, it was brought to my desk. I cross-checked this with another

agency representing two players."

He added that his sources said they received informal messages about the

season being canceled, not that they got any official notification.

Baseball America executive editor JJ Cooper and national writer Kyle Glaser,

The Athletic baseball prospect writer Emily C. Waldon, and ESPN baseball

writer Jeff Passan all refuted Doyle's report.

Major League Baseball closed down spring training on March 12 due to the

COVID-19 pandemic and postponed Opening Day, which had been scheduled for

March 26. There is no timetable for when the season might commence.

The MiLB season had been due to start April 8, but it, too, remains on hold.

--Field Level Media

Baseball Baseball-Say it ain't so, Baseball Hall of Fame induction cancelled 4 HOURS AGO