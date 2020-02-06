MLB adds Blanco, Hundley to baseball operations

The move ends the playing careers of both. Blanco, 36, did not play in the

major leagues last season but did see action in 118 games at the Triple-A

level for the New York Mets. Hundley, 36, played in 31 games with the Oakland

Athletics last season and 19 more in the minor leagues.

The duo played together with the San Francisco Giants in 2018.

Aside from being liaisons between the league, its clubs, players and umpires,

both will aid in on-field discipline, provide insights with on-field rules and

provide assistance with topics such as technology and instant replay. They

also will be involved in youth initiatives.

Blanco batted .255 with 26 home runs and 235 RBIs over 10 seasons with the

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. He won

the World Series with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

Hundley batted .247 with 93 home runs and 376 RBIs over 12 seasons with the

San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Giants and A's.

