Baseball

MLB-'We want to be better': Major League Baseball on death of George Floyd

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) called for action "both within our sport and society," after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests and calls for reform across the United States.

Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans.

Baseball

Baseball-Japanese baseball returns to field after COVID-19 delay

YESTERDAY AT 05:49

"MLB is committed to engaging our communities to invoke change," the league said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"We will take the necessary time, effort and collaboration to address symptoms of systemic racism, prejudice and injustice, but will be equally as focused on the root of the problem."

The statement came more than a week after Floyd's death after protests ramped up across the United States and the league faced mounting criticism as the last of the five major men's professional sports leagues to speak out.

As of Tuesday, only a third of all MLB clubs had issued releases, according to research by Axios, while a handful of individual current and former players made statements of their own.

"Enough is Enough. It’s going to take everyone to help this system change," Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton tweeted on Saturday.

MLB, which every year celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of the first African-American man to play in the league, said in a Twitter post along with its statement: "We want to be better, we need to be better, and this is our promise to do the work."

The league, whose season was upended by the coronavirus outbreak, is currently locked in debate with its players over a possible shorter season, with games fielded without fans. (Reporting ; Editing by David Gregorio)

Baseball

Baseball-Beer company bashes Astros with new brew

29/05/2020 AT 01:31
Baseball

Japanese baseball season to start June 19

25/05/2020 AT 16:13
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Baseball

Baseball-Japanese baseball returns to field after COVID-19 delay

YESTERDAY AT 05:49
Baseball

Baseball-Beer company bashes Astros with new brew

29/05/2020 AT 01:31
Baseball

Japanese baseball season to start June 19

25/05/2020 AT 16:13
Baseball

No joy in Chicago's Wrigleyville as pandemic shuts down baseball

24/05/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Baseball

Red Sox World Series trophy damaged by beer can

00:00:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cubs celebrate historic championship

00:01:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Miami baseball star Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in system during fatal crash

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona reacts to World Series game 3

00:00:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

YESTERDAY AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBaseball-Japanese baseball returns to field after COVID-19 delay
Next articleIlsanker brace for Eintracht keeps Bremen in drop zone